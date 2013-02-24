DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
TOKYO Feb 25 Japan's government is likely to nominate Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda as its next central bank governor, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.
Kuroda, formerly Japan's top currency diplomat, has already been offered the post unofficially by the government, which plans to submit to parliament this week its nominees for three BOJ leadership posts, the paper said.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations