KYOTO, Japan Nov 30 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura said on Wednesday that Japanese policymakers must take resolute action if currency market moves are out of line with economic fundamentals.

"Japan's currency market intervention has had a sufficient impact by helping to convey policymakers' resolve to curb excessive moves, rather than achieving a specific exchange rate," Nishimura told a news conference.

A former professor at the University of Tokyo and a statistics expert, Nishimura joined the board in 2005 and was appointed deputy governor in March 2008.

He has been among board members more pessimistic about Japan's economic outlook and surprised markets by proposing unsuccessfully in April that the BOJ should boost its asset purchases. He did not repeat the proposal in subsequent meetings and has voted with the majority. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)