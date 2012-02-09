TOKYO Feb 9 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Thursday the government and the Bank of Japan need to work closely together and each take action to support the country's economy.

BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa reiterated that Japan's economy was in a severe state, and that the central bank will continue its efforts to pull Japan out of deflation and achieve sustainable economic growth through monetary policy.

Noda and Shirakawa spoke at a budget committee meeting of the parliament's lower house.