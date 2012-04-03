TOKYO, April 3 Growing calls from lawmaker for more aggressive central bankers are likely to prevent the Bank of Japan from filling two vacancies on its policy-setting board in time for its next meeting, a move that signals increased political meddling in monetary policy and threatens the bank's independence.

Two of the board's nine members will reach the end of their five-year terms on Wednesday and the government has named Ryutaro Kono, chief economist at BNP Paribas in Tokyo, to fill one of the seats.

But the biggest opposition Liberal Democratic Party intends to oppose the nomination in a parliamentary vote expected on Thursday, LDP officials said Tuesday, because many party members want someone who is more aggressive about monetary easing to help the long struggling economy.

The LDP's former partner, the New Komeito, and another opposition party are also against it, making it likely the opposition-controlled upper house will vote it down, said a senior LDP official, who declined to be identified.

Kono's nomination needs approval by both chambers of parliament to become effective. The government has yet to submit a candidate to fill the other looking vacancy.

Even some lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party have shown disapproval of the nomination, arguing that Kono, who is seen cautious about additional monetary easing through government bond purchases, runs counter to the government's resolve to beat deflation, which is imperative for planned tax hikes.

Though impact of the two vacancies on monetary policy when the BOJ next meets April 9-10 is seen limited, its very independence is under threat due to politicians' attempts to meddle with candidates and influence policy objectives, says Naomi Hasegawa, senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"People who are ultimately chosen will be in a tighter spot than the past appointees given increased demands from both the ruling party and the LDP to beat deflation," Hasegawa said.

The split parliament has in the past made BOJ appointments complicated and drawn-affairs but for opposing reasons.

In 2008, then the opposition Democratic Party, which controlled the upper house together with other parties, repeatedly rejected government nominees for key BOJ posts, including that of governor, on the grounds that some of the candidates were former finance ministry bureaucrats, which would undermine the bank's independence.

This time around, the rejection underscores "cross-party determination to keep the BOJ under heavy pressure," says Naohiko Baba, Japan chief economist at Goldman Sachs.

The deadlock over the two vacancies, if prolonged, would also bode ill for the selection of candidates for the BOJ governor and two deputy governors before the incumbents' terms expire next spring, analysts say.

The BOJ surprised markets in February with aggressive easing and by setting a 1 percent inflation goal in the face of political pressure, signalling more action to pull the nation out of longstanding deflation.

The unexpected easing, which knocked the yen off record highs, helped diffuse some of the pressure, but some lawmakers are not satisfied yet, saying the BOJ should do more, such as setting a higher inflation goal or buying more government bonds.

Outgoing members Hidetoshi Kamezaki and Seiji Nakamura, both of whom are former business executives, have mostly voted with the majority and toed the central bank's official line on the economy. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Kim Coghill)