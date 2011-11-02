TOKYO Nov 2 The Bank of Japan said its fixed-rate dollar-supply operation drew $100 million in bids on Wednesday, the first time it attracted bids since July of last year.

All the bids have been accepted.

The BOJ offers unlimited amounts of dollars against collateral under a swap arrangement with other central banks. The market operation rarely draws bids because financial institutions need to pay higher costs to procure dollars under the operation than via markets. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)