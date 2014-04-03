TOKYO, April 3 Japan's output gap closed to
around zero in the first quarter of this year, according to a
preliminary estimate by the central bank, sources familiar with
the matter said, suggesting that the steady recovery has finally
removed slack in the economy.
The output gap has been showing Japanese growth falling
short of its potential since 2008, when the global financial
crisis triggered by the Lehman Brothers collapse saddled
Japanese companies with substantial surplus capacity.
The Bank of Japan estimate, which is likely more optimistic
than the government's, will help the BOJ make the argument that
diminishing slack in the economy heightens the chance Japan will
meet its 2 percent price goal next year.
The output gap - or the difference between actual and
potential gross domestic product - has been historically
difficult to pin down as it varies widely depending on what
assumptions and measurements are used to calculate it.
According to BOJ estimates now being worked out, which put
potential growth around 0.5 percent, Japan's output gap closed
to zero or reversed in January-March, according to the sources,
who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The output gap stood at 0.9 percent of GDP in July-September
last year, the latest period for which BOJ estimates are
disclosed, showing that much slack remained in the economy.
Other rough, preliminary estimates also being crunched out
by the BOJ suggest the output gap will not widen sharply again
in April-June, the sources said.
The Cabinet Office, the government's economic think tank,
uses a different method from the BOJ in calculating the output
gap and puts Japan's potential growth around 0.7 percent.
Its latest disclosed estimate shows the output gap stood at
1.6 percent of GDP in October-December, unchanged from the
previous quarter's level.
