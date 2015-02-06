TOKYO Feb 6 The central banks of Japan and the
Philippines announced on Friday that they have agreed to
establish a cross-border liquidity arrangement to enhance
financial stability in the Philippines.
Under the arrangement, eligible banks operating in the
Philippines may obtain pesos from the country's central bank by
selling and repurchasing yen with it, which widens the range of
facilities available to those eligible banks.
In a joint statement, the central banks said the
collaboration between the two reinforces their commitment to
support economic and financial ties between the two nations.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)