NAHA, Japan Nov 9 Bank of Japan board member
Seiji Nakamura said on Wednesday he is sticking to the view that
the country's economy is headed for a recovery, but warned that
downside risks have heightened somewhat since the central bank's
last meeting at the end of October.
Nakamura also stressed the need for advanced economies
including Japan to make efforts to solve their fiscal problems.
"Long-term interest rates have risen sharply in Europe. It's
hard to assume that Japan's 10-year bond yields
will stay at current record low levels around 1 percent
forever," he told a news conference after meeting business
leaders in Naha, in the southernmost Japanese prefecture of
Okinawa.
Nakamura, who used to head a unit of a Japanese freight
firm, joined the board in 2007 and has mostly voted with the
majority and toed the central bank's official line on the
economy.
The BOJ eased monetary policy last month by boosting
purchases of government bonds and warned of risks posed by a
strong yen and Europe's debt crisis, a sign it would act again
if recovery in the world's third-largest economy falters.
