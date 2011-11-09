NAHA, Japan Nov 9 Bank of Japan board member Seiji Nakamura said on Wednesday he is sticking to the view that the country's economy is headed for a recovery, but warned that downside risks have heightened somewhat since the central bank's last meeting at the end of October.

Nakamura also stressed the need for advanced economies including Japan to make efforts to solve their fiscal problems.

"Long-term interest rates have risen sharply in Europe. It's hard to assume that Japan's 10-year bond yields will stay at current record low levels around 1 percent forever," he told a news conference after meeting business leaders in Naha, in the southernmost Japanese prefecture of Okinawa.

Nakamura, who used to head a unit of a Japanese freight firm, joined the board in 2007 and has mostly voted with the majority and toed the central bank's official line on the economy.

The BOJ eased monetary policy last month by boosting purchases of government bonds and warned of risks posed by a strong yen and Europe's debt crisis, a sign it would act again if recovery in the world's third-largest economy falters. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)