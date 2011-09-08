TOKYO, Sept 8 Japanese exports and output will
continue to rise albeit at a slower pace than before, the Bank
of Japan said in a monthly economic report on Thursday, but it
warned that the strong yen and uncertainty over overseas growth
cloud the outlook.
Industrial production is expected to clearly turn positive
in the July-September quarter as summer power shortages did not
do much harm and companies mostly restored supply chains hit by
the March earthquake and tsunami, it said.
While growth may slow somewhat after July-September, output
will continue to rise in the fourth quarter as automakers plan
further increases in production.
But the central bank warned that output of electronic parts
may weaken as the sector faces strong inventory adjustment.
"There are various uncertainties such as developments in
overseas demand and the strong yen," the BOJ report said on the
outlook for output.
Solid overseas demand will continue to help exports grow
although the pace of growth will moderate and the impact of
recent yen rises warranted attention, the central bank said.
It also said capital spending was picking up and will likely
continue to increase, helped in part as companies restore plants
and equipment damaged by the March earthquake.
The BOJ kept its policy settings unchanged on Wednesday and
stuck to its view that Japan's economy was on course for a
moderate recovery.
The central bank announces its assessment of the economy on
the day of the rate review. It releases a monthly report the
following day with more details on each component of the
economy.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)