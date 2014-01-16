TOKYO Jan 16 The Bank of Japan on Thursday
raised its assessment for five of Japan's nine regional
economies compared with three months ago, underscoring the view
the nation's economic recovery is broadening.
"All regions reported that the economy is recovering or
recovering moderately, reflecting firm domestic demand, a
moderate increase in production and improvements in employment
and income conditions," the central bank said in a quarterly
report issued at a meeting of its regional branch managers on
Thursday.
It was the first time for all nine regions to use the term
"recovering" in their economic assessments since the BOJ began
compiling this report in April 2005.