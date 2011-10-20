TOKYO Oct 20 The Bank of Japan on Thursday raised the economic assessments for five of the nine regions in the country, saying they are picking up or recovering although some regions said the overseas economic slowdown was starting to affect output.

The central bank maintained its economic assessment for the remaining four regions in its quarterly report on Japan's regional economies.

The BOJ eased monetary policy in August to address the pain to the economy from a sharp yen rise and slowing global growth. It has stood pat since then but has signalled its readiness to act again if risks from overseas threaten to derail the fragile economic recovery. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)