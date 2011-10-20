TOKYO Oct 20 The Bank of Japan on Thursday
raised the economic assessments for five of the nine regions in
the country, saying they are picking up or recovering although
some regions said the overseas economic slowdown was starting to
affect output.
The central bank maintained its economic assessment for the
remaining four regions in its quarterly report on Japan's
regional economies.
The BOJ eased monetary policy in August to address the pain
to the economy from a sharp yen rise and slowing global growth.
It has stood pat since then but has signalled its readiness to
act again if risks from overseas threaten to derail the fragile
economic recovery.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)