TOKYO, April 12 The Bank of Japan on Thursday
raised its assessment for two of Japan's nine regional economies
and left its view unchanged for the remainder in a quarterly
report, suggesting that the economy was slowly emerging from
stagnation.
In the previous quarterly report in January, the BOJ cut its
assessment on seven out of nine regions.
In the April report, the two regions that raised their
assessments, including the central Tokai region that is home to
much of Japan's automaking industry, said economic activity was
picking up.
But seven other regions said their economies were moving
sideways or that the pace of improvement was moderate.
