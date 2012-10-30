Oct 30 The Bank of Japan cut its economic and price forecasts on Tuesday as the global slowdown delayed a recovery in the world's third-largest economy. The central bank releases its long-term economic and price forecasts in a twice-yearly outlook report issued in April and October of each year, which serve as a basis for monetary policy decisions, and revises them in January and July. Following is a table of median forecasts by the BOJ's nine policy board members for real gross domestic product (GDP) and the core consumer price index (CPI). It is the first time for Takahide Kiuchi and Takehiro Sato to issue their forecasts since joining the board in July. Previous forecasts issued in July are in parentheses (all for year-on-year percentage changes): FY 2012/13 Real GDP Core CPI Median +1.5 -0.1 (+2.2) (+0.2) FY 2013/14 +1.6 +0.4 (+1.7) (+0.7) *FY 2014/15 +0.6 +0.8 *Does not include impact of planned sales tax hike. The BOJ expects the sales tax hike to push up CPI by 2 percentage points. ------------------------------------------------------(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White in Tokyo; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Edmund Klamann)