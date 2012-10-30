TOKYO Oct 30 The Bank of Japan cut its economic
and price forecasts on Tuesday but maintained its view that the
Japanese economy will resume a moderate recovery as global
growth emerges from a slowdown.
"Japanese consumer inflation is expected to steadily
approach one percent in the fiscal year ending in March 2015,"
the central bank said in its semiannual outlook report.
The central bank releases its long-term economic and price
forecasts in a twice-yearly outlook report issued in April and
October of each year, which serve as a basis for monetary policy
decisions, and revises them in January and July.