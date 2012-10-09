TOKYO Oct 9 Japan's factory output is expected
to remain weak in the October-December quarter due to a delay in
a pickup in overseas growth, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday,
suggesting it remains mindful of the risk of a further slowdown
in the export-reliant economy.
Private consumption is also expected to suffer a downturn
with an end to government subsidies for low-emission cars that
had supported domestic demand, the central bank said in its
monthly economic report.
"Economic activity is flattening out," the BOJ said.
The bleak assessment underscores the dominant market view
that the central bank may expand monetary stimulus later this
month to keep the economy on a recovery track.
At its policy-setting meeting last week, the BOJ kept
monetary policy on hold but left the door open for further
stimulus by warning of risks to the outlook.
The BOJ releases its assessment of the overall economy on
the day of its policy-setting meeting. It issues a more thorough
assessment of each component of the economy in the monthly
report, usually released the following market day.