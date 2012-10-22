TOKYO Oct 22 The Bank of Japan cut its
assessment of eight of Japan's nine regional economies compared
with three months ago, a sign that the diplomatic row with China
and slowing global demand are further hurting the export-reliant
economy.
"The pickup in economic activity observed three months ago
has come to a pause or its pace has moderated due to the
deepening overseas slowdown," the central bank said in a
quarterly report issued at a meeting of its regional branch
managers on Monday.
It was the biggest number of downgrades since January 2009,
when the central bank cut its assessment for all nine regions.
Tohoku in northeast Japan, among areas devastated by last
year's earthquake and tsunami, was the only region for which the
central bank maintained its assessment, due to spending for
reconstruction.
In the previous report, issued in July, the BOJ raised its
assessment for all nine regions as spending for rebuilding from
last year's disaster underpinned growth.