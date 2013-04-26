TOKYO, April 26 Japanese inflation is likely to rise to around 2 percent during the latter half of the coming three-year period covered in the Bank of Japan's latest semi-annual economic and price outlook, the central bank said on Friday.

"Quantitative and qualitative monetary easing is expected not only to work through such transmission channels as long-term interest rates and asset prices, but also to lower real interest rates through a pickup in inflation expectations," the BOJ said in its report.

The BOJ also repeated its mantra that it will continue its monetary easing as long as needed to achieve 2 percent inflation in a stable manner.