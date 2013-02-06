MAEBASHI, Japan Feb 6 Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato said on Wednesday that the central bank is not seeking to directly weaken the yen to a specific level.

"By easing monetary policy through increased asset purchases ... the central bank is aiming to lower interest rates and make the yen less attractive as a safe-haven currency," Sato said in a news conference after meeting business leaders in Maebashi, a city in the eastern Japanese prefecture of Gumma.

He also said scrapping a 0.1 percent floor the BOJ sets on short-term interest rates is among future policy options, but that he would like to scrutinize further the costs and benefits of such a measure.