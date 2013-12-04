BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
HAKODATE, Japan Dec 4 Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato said on Wednesday that further policy action may be necessary if risks threaten the central bank's goal of achieving 2 percent inflation in two years.
But Sato added that it was difficult to come up with steps that can shock markets as much as, or more than the BOJ's massive monetary stimulus deployed in April.
"I think tools for additional action are limited but that does not mean the BOJ is ruling out any options," Sato told a news conference after meeting business leaders in Hakodate, northern Japan.
The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady after stunning financial markets in April by pledging to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to achieve 2 percent inflation in roughly two years.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates