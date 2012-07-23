TOKYO, July 23 Monetary easing alone cannot
change sentiment in the Japanese household sector, Bank of Japan
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Monday, according to a
government official.
Shirakawa was also quoted as saying it is important to watch
indicators of households' inflation expectations.
Shirakawa made the comments at a meeting with cabinet
ministers on the government's monthly economic report, the
official said.
The government stuck to its assessment of the overall
economy, private consumption and exports in its monthly economic
report for July, but strengthened its warning about weaker U.S
and Chinese economic data as Japan's exports start to slow.
