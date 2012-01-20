TOKYO Jan 20 The Bank of Japan will postpone the sale of shares it bought from financial institutions by two years, until after the end of March 2014, in light of recent financial market developments, the central bank said on Friday.

The BOJ reinstated a scheme to buy shares from financial institutions in February 2009 to ease the effect on their books of sharp falls in share prices amid the global financial crisis triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

It ended such purchases in April 2010 and at present holds shares worth about 1.4 trillion yen ($18 billion) under the scheme. It does not disclose the composition of shares it holds.

The BOJ had said it would not begin selling any of the shares until the end of March this year, but decided to extend that by two years. The deadline for completing sales of the shares is also being extended by two years, to the end of September 2019, it said in a statement. ($1 = 77.0700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson)