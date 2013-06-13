ASAHIKAWA, Japan, June 13 Bank of Japan board
member Sayuri Shirai said on Thursday that the central bank will
carefully watch currency and stock market moves, adding that she
expects Japanese equities to move in a way that reflects
improvements in corporate earnings over time.
On the recent volatility in bond markets Shirai said they
reflect various views in the market over how the BOJ's monetary
policy will affect yields.
"I expect long-term interest rates to gradually rise in two
to three years," Shirai told a news conference after meeting
with business leaders in Asahikawa, northern Japan.
The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Tuesday and held off
on new measures to calm bond markets, judging that its massive
monetary stimulus in April was sufficient to revive the stagnant
economy. The decision led to a sharp sell-off in Japanese shares
as prospects of less stimulus from central banks depressed
sentiment.