TOKUSHIMA, Japan Nov 27 Bank of Japan board
member Sayuri Shirai said on Wednesday the central bank should
not hesitate to ease monetary policy further if risks to the
economy and prices materialise.
If market confidence over the BOJ's monetary policy is
eroded sharply, that could be another trigger for further
easing, Shirai told a news conference after meeting with
business leaders in Tokushima, western Japan.
The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since delivering an
intense burst of stimulus in April, under which it pledged to
double base money via aggressive asset purchases to accelerate
inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years.