KOFU, Japan Nov 2 Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai said on Wednesday that downside risks to Japan's economy were somewhat greater than the upside risks due to uncertainty about Europe's debt woes.

"Risks are balanced, but if I had to say which was greater, it would be the downside risks because uncertainty remains about Europe's situation," Shirai said in a news conference.

She added, however, that the central bank had responded to the risks confronting Japan's economy by easing policy in August and again on Oct. 27.

Japan has kept markets on edge since it sold nearly $100 billion worth of yen -- a record amount -- on Monday to tame its high-flying currency.

Authorities are concerned that excess speculation has been driving up the yen and would hurt the export-reliant economy if it remained unchecked.

The intervention came after the central bank last week eased monetary policy by boosting asset purchases, spurred by the yen's rises to record highs, the global economic slowdown and Europe's debt crisis, which threatened Japan's recovery prospects.

Shirai joined the board in April as its only female member. Previously a professor of economics and policy at Tokyo's Keio University, she is considered one of the board's more pessimistic members with regard to Japan's economic outlook, saying it is very uncertain. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)