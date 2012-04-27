TOKYO, April 27 The Bank of Japan boosted its bond-buying scheme by a further 10 trillion yen ($124 billion) on Friday and pledged to buy longer-term government debt in a move seen aimed at convincing both impatient politicians and investors of its resolve to pull the economy out of deflation.

Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the step was aimed at supporting positive momentum emerging in Japan's economy but also said it would take time for the effects of monetary easing to appear, warning against easing recklessly without taking time lags into account.

Following are main points of the BOJ's action and Shirakawa's remarks in a news conference:

- Boosted the target for buying Japanese government bonds (JGBs) under the asset-buying scheme by 10 trillion yen to 29 trillion yen, including some 7 trillion yen already purchased. Of the increase, 5 trillion yen is due by December and the remainder to be purchased in January-June 2013.

- As a result, the pace of JGB buying will increase to 2.1 trillion yen per month from 1.5 trillion yen at present until December and then decline to just over 800 billion yen per month next year.

- Extended the maximum duration of JGBs it buys to three years from two years to smooth purchases and push down longer-term yields. The longer duration also applies to corporate bonds.

- Boosted its target for buying exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to 1.6 trillion yen from 1.4 trillion yen, and for real estate investment trusts (REITs) to 120 billion yen from 110 billion yen.

- Extended the deadline for the asset-purchase programme by six months to June 2013.

- Reduced the target for its cheap, fixed-rate lending operations by 5 trillion yen to 30 trillion yen after some of operations failed to draw enough demand.

SHIRAKAWA NEWS CONFERENCE

MONETARY EASING

"There have not been many cases where monetary easing has been strengthened while the economy and prices were improving ... We judged that the economy is likely to return to sustainable growth with price stability and we wanted to ensure that happens.

"Positive momentum is gradually emerging in the economy and it will take time for the effects of monetary policy to show on the economy. We will thoroughly examine economic and price developments and the effects of monetary policy while paying close attention to both upside and downside risks that were shown in our (twice-yearly) outlook report.

" The BOJ 's stance on the time frame for easy policy has not changed at all ... Prices could deviate both upwards and downwards so we'll carefully assess them at every policy-setting meeting."

JGB BUYING

"We are already buying (government bonds) at a rapid pace on a monthly basis. If we buy bonds at a pace that exceeds the appropriate level it might briefly push down interest rates, but some sort of trigger could cause a spike (in rates) and risk destabilising the economy and prices.

"As to when BOJ's JGB holdings will exceed banknotes (in circulation), it would depend on the pace of increase in banknotes ... Given recent increase in banknotes and amounts of our JGB purchases, (our JGB holdings) will exceed banknotes by the end of this year or fiscal year (to next March)."

PUBLIC FINANCES

"The sustainability of public finances is a prerequisite for price stability and stability of the financial system. If confidence in fiscal conditions collapses, it would reduce confidence in central bank policies and have adverse effects on Japan's economy.

"If uncertainty on public finances prolongs, it raises uncertainty about future incomes and restrains spending, thus becoming a source of deflation."

TAX HIKE

"The sales tax hike plan is due to be discussed in parliament. The BOJ does not factor in the plan in its projections. There may be frontloading of demand before the hike and consumer prices are expected to get a direct boost." (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Michael Watson & Kim Coghill)