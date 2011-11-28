NAGOYA, Japan Nov 28 Bank of Japan
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Monday the country's economy
will eventually resume a recovery but will remain in a severe
state for the time being due to the pain from recent yen rises
and slowing global growth.
"When uncertainty over the overseas economic outlook is
high, as is the case now, yen rises may hurt Japan's economy by
reducing exports and corporate profits as well as by worsening
business sentiment. We need to be mindful of this," Shirakawa
told business leaders in Nagoya in the central Japan prefecture
of Aichi, home to automobile giant Toyota Motor Corp.
Shirakawa also said European banks are being forced to curb
lending as they face difficulty raising funds in the market,
warning of heightening tensions in global markets, particularly
for dollar funding.
The BOJ eased monetary policy in October by boosting its
asset buying scheme as slowing global growth and sharp yen rises
clouded the outlook for the export-reliant economy.
It kept monetary settings unchanged this month but warned of
the widening fallout from Europe's debt crisis, signalling its
readiness to ease policy again if Japan's economic recovery came
under threat.
