UPDATE 1-Activist fund year-end returns boosted by Trump rally
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Activist hedge funds recovered from a slow start last year, ending 2016 with sharp gains, spurred by a stock rally that followed the U.S. presidential election.
TOKYO Oct 5 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Friday that the central bank will not link the timing of further monetary easing automatically to its price outlook, signalling that falling short of its 1 percent inflation target would not guarantee immediate policy action.
"What's important is whether the economy is performing in a way that allows for consumer price inflation to head toward 1 percent as a trend," Shirakawa told a news conference.
The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Friday despite mounting political pressure for action as sagging exports to China and Europe heighten the chance of a recession, preferring to hold fire for now to assess the effect of last month's stimulus.
* Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc reports 7.3 percent passive stake in Investar Holding Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kQ7sj1
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 14 Argentina's central bank kept its monetary policy rate unchanged at 24.75 percent for the eleventh consecutive week on Tuesday, saying consumer price expectations showed "mixed signals."