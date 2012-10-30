TOKYO Oct 30 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Tuesday that central bank board members
Takehiro Sato and Takahide Kiuchi disagreed with the view in the
BOJ's twice-yearly report that consumer inflation will steadily
approach 1 percent in the year to March 2015.
"They were of the view that the wording on the BOJ's
commitment should be changed," Shirakawa told a news conference,
suggesting that the two board members wanted stronger language
expressing the central bank's commitment in sticking with
powerful monetary easing to achieve its 1 percent inflation
target.