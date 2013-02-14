TOKYO Feb 14 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Thursday that the central bank's monetary
policy is not directly targeting currency moves.
"The BOJ is conducting monetary policy to achieve stability
in Japan's economy. It will continue to do so and I will explain
this to the G20 nations," Shirakawa told a news conference ahead
of a gathering of G20 finance leaders in Moscow over the
weekend.
He declined to comment on whether buying foreign bonds
remains a future policy option for the central bank.
The BOJ kept monetary policy steady and raised its
assessment of the economy on Thursday, as the yen's recent
declines and budding signs of recovery in global demand offer
some relief to the export-reliant economy.
Shirakawa has said he would step down on March 19, three
weeks before the end of his five-year term, to align with the
departure of his two deputies. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has
said he would fill the vacancies with candidates more eager to
pursue bold monetary easing steps.