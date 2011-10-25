TOKYO Oct 25 Japanese banks and companies are not facing any trouble procuring funds in Thailand as a result of recent floods but the Bank of Japan is carefully watching developments, a senior BOJ official said on Tuesday.

The BOJ said it is considering setting up a scheme with Thailand's central bank to offer funds in Thai baht backed by Japanese government bonds as collateral, to assist funding of Japanese firms affected by the floods.

The BOJ and its Thai counterpart have been working on the scheme since early last year, largely as a step to ensure market stability, but decided to announce the outline on Tuesday as it would also help companies operating in the flood-affected region in Thailand, the BOJ official said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)