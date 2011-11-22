(Adds details, background)
By Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO Nov 22 The euro zone debt crisis
could hurt Japan's economy through a rise in the yen and falls
in share prices and exports, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor
Hirohide Yamaguchi said on Tuesday, in a sign of the bank's
growing caution about the economic outlook.
His comments are yet more evidence of growing caution within
the central bank, which left monetary policy unchanged last week
but downgraded its economic assessment.
"We need to pay close attention to the possibility that
shocks arising from Europe could ... hurt the overall global
economy," Yamaguchi said in a speech at the Japan Center for
International Finance, adding that the U.S. economy is also not
at full strength in the aftermath of the Lehman shock.
"In that case, there would be downward pressure on the
Japanese economy through financial channels such as a rising yen
and stock price falls, as well as declines in exports and
through a possible impact on business sentiment."
Yamaguchi said Europe's debt problems are the prime source
of uncertainty over the outlook for the Japanese economy, in
which the BOJ currently expects growth to pick up in the fiscal
year from April on support from emerging economies and efforts
to rebuild after the March earthquake.
His remarks suggest the central bank would be ready to offer
further monetary stimulus if risks to Japan's economic recovery
increase.
Yamaguchi is seen as a key figure to watch for signals on
the direction of monetary policy and is regarded as the man in
charge of communicating the BOJ's view to the government and
ruling party lawmakers.
At its last policy meeting, some of the nine board members,
though not a majority, saw a higher risk of Europe's problems
turning into a negative feedback loop in which tighter bank
credit, less fiscal spending and an economic downturn feed into
one another.
Echoing such concerns, Yamaguchi said: "At present in
Europe, there is no sudden negative feedback loop such as the
one seen during the Lehman shock. But such a (mechanism) is
emerging between public finances, the financial system and the
real economy."
The central bank cut its growth forecasts and eased monetary
conditions on Oct. 27 by adding 5 trillion yen ($65 billion) to
its asset buying scheme, taking it to 20 trillion yen.
Its decision to stand pat last week reflected the dominant
view within the central bank that its previous easing had taken
into account the recent slump in output and business sentiment.
($1 = 76.9800 Japanese yen)
