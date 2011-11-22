Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi said on Tuesday that Europe's sovereign debt crisis could spill over to Japan's economy through yen rises, stock price falls and declines in exports.

"As the U.S. economy is not at full strength in the aftermath of the Lehman shock, we need to pay close attention to the possibility that shocks arising from Europe could ... hurt the overall global economy," Yamaguchi said in a speech at the Japan Center for International Finance.

"In that case, there would be downward pressure on the Japanese economy through financial channels such as a rising yen and stock price falls, as well as declines in exports and through a possible impact on business sentiment." (Editing by Joseph Radford)