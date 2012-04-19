TOKYO, April 19 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor
Hirohide Yamaguchi said on Thursday the central bank would take
appropriate policy steps as needed to support companies in its
pursuit of strong monetary easing, keeping alive expectations
for further easing.
"The Bank believes that, in order for Japan's economy to
overcome deflation, efforts to increase the economy's growth
potential and support from the financial side are both
necessary," he said in speech at the Japan Chamber of Commerce
and Industry.
Yamaguchi added that uncertainties over developments in the
European economy, commodity prices and the domestic electricity
situation warranted special attention.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)