* Japan mulls issuing more than 10.5 trln yen in reconstruction bonds

* Japan 2011/12 new bond issuance may hit record 55 trln yen (Adds background)

TOKYO, Sept 15 The Japanese government is considering funding most of its third supplemental budget, expected to be worth around 11 trillion yen ($143 billion) and used mostly to rebuild the tsunami-ravaged northeast, with reconstruction bonds, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The larger-than-expected bond issuance would add to borrowing requirements for a government already saddled with heavy debt double the size of Japan's $5 trillion economy, although there have been only limited signs of worry in the Japanese government bond market, which is dominated by domestic investors.

The government is contemplating issuing more than 10.5 trillion yen in reconstruction bonds, the source said, for the third extra budget for the fiscal year to next March, which will serve as the main budget for post-tsunami rebuilding.

That issuance would be more than expected, since Finance Minister Jun Azumi has said non-tax revenue for the third emergency budget, which the government aims to submit to parliament by mid-October, could be raised by a few trillion yen from the tentative estimate of about 3 trillion yen.

The bigger-than-expected bond sale, if carried out, would likely bring total bond issuance for the 2011/12 fiscal year to a record around 55 trillion yen, the source said. ($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)