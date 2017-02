TOKYO, Sept 15 The Japanese government is considering funding most of a third extra budget, expected to be worth around 11 trillion yen ($143 billion), with reconstruction bonds, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The government is contemplating issuing more than 10.5 trillion yen in reconstruction bonds to fund rebuilding after the March earthquake and tsunami, potentially bringing total bond issuance for the fiscal year to a record level of around 55 trillion yen, the source said. ($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Joseph Radford)