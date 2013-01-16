BRIEF-Fitch revises UK non-life company market insurance sector outlook to negative
TOKYO Jan 17 Japan's finance ministry is likely to keep new issuance of government bonds at around 44 trillion yen in the next fiscal year starting from April, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.
The ministry aims to ease market worries about an increase in long-term interest rates that has arisen due to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive stance on fiscal and monetary policy. Japan's cabinet approved a 13.1 trillion yen ($146.8 billion) extra budget this week.
* Longer-dated U.S. yields reach 11-week highs * Rate-hike bets pin shorter-dated yields near 7-1/2 year peaks * ECB signals less urgency for more monetary stimulus * Upcoming 30-year supply to sell at highest yield since 2014 (Update market action, add background, quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday with longer-dated yields hovering at their highest levels in about 11 weeks, in step with their German counterparts
SAO PAULO, March 9 Assets under management by Brazilian wealth managers increased by a fifth last year as financial markets rallied, industry regulator Anbima said on Thursday, a sign of increased investor confidence in Latin America's largest economy.