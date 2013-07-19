(Corrects figure in paragraph 4 to 974 billion yen from 9.74 trillion yen)

TOKYO, July 19 Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds for a second straight week last week by purchasing the largest amount since September 2012, indicating they may be starting to seek higher returns overseas, after the Bank of Japan's radical easing.

Should the trend towards net buying continue, it could provide another piece of early evidence that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's expansionary stimulus policies are having their desired effect ahead of an election for parliament's upper house on Sunday.

Purchases of overseas assets could potentially weaken the yen, and give a tailwind to Japanese exporters. But if the buyers hedged their bond purchases, that would blunt any impact on foreign exchange markets.

Japanese investors bought 1.106 trillion yen ($11 billion) of foreign bonds in the week through July 13 after buying 974 billion yen in the previous week, data from the Ministry of Finance show. The month of July is on track to mark the first monthly net foreign bond buying in six months. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Paul Tait)