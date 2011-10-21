(Refiles to fix table formatting)

TOKYO, Oct 21 Japan's government will increase its monthly sales of two- and five-year Japanese government bonds by 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) each from December, tweaking its debt sales plan after it compiled a 12.1 trillion yen budget for rebuilding after a massive earthquake.

The move brings the total amount of JGBs the government will sell through regular auctions in the fiscal year to March to a record 145.7 trillion, up from the 144.9 trillion yen originally planned, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The monthly issue of two-year JGBs will increase to 2.7 trillion yen from 2.6 trillion yen, and five-year bonds to 2.5 trillion yen from 2.4 trillion yen from December.

Japan's government approved on Friday a 12.1 trillion yen extra budget for rebuilding from the March quake, in which it plans to issue an extra 11.55 trillion yen of bonds.

But the government kept additional bond issuance to the market after the extra budget at a much smaller 800 billion, mainly by reducing advance rollovers of maturing debt.

Also helping to reduce market sales, the government will offer one trillion yen of special reconstruction bonds to retail investors.

Below is a finance ministry breakdown of debt to be sold to the market, by maturity and number of auctions per year.

Numbers in brackets are originally planned figures for fiscal 2011/12.

Amount (trln yen) Auctions/Year Total(trln yen)

40-yr 0.4 (0.4) 4 (4) 1.6 (1.6)

30-yr 0.7 (0.7) 8 (8) 5.6 (5.6)

20-yr 1.1 (1.1) 12 (12) 13.2 (13.2)

10-yr 2.2 (2.2) 12 (12) 26.4 (26.4)

5-yr 2.4 8 (12) 29.2 (28.8)

2.5 (Dec-Mar) 4 (--)

2-yr 2.6 8 (12) 31.6 (31.2)

2.7 (Dec-Mar) 4 (--)

1-yr TB 2.5 (2.5) 12 (12) 30.0 (30.0)

6-mth TB 0.9 (0.9)

Liq-enhancing 0.6 (0.6) 12 (12) 7.2 (7.2)

15-yr floater -.- (-.-) - (-) -.- (-.-)

10-yr linker -.- (-.-) - (-) -.- (-.-)

TOTAL ISSUANCE 145.7(144.9)

* Monthly issuance of two- and five-year JGBs will increase to 2.7 trillion yen and 2.5 trillion yen respectively from December 2011 to March 2012.

* Figures for liquidity enhancing auctions are for monthly issuance rather than offer amount per auction. ($1 = 76.870 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)