LONDON Feb 22 The euro zone needs to
bolster its rescue fund and do more to find a long-term solution
to its debt crisis before Japan and Britain will consider
boosting their contributions to the IMF, according to the
finance ministers of the two countries.
In an opinion piece for the Financial Times, UK finance
minister George Osborne and his Japanese counterpart, Jun Azumi,
said they would only contribute to boosting the International
Monetary Fund's resources if strict conditions were met.
Their remarks were published before the Feb. 25-26 meeting
of G20 finance ministers in Mexico and come just a day after
euro zone finance ministers approved a 130 billion euro ($172.13
billion) bailout package for Greece.
"Euro zone countries have made progress, but more needs to
be done to reach a lasting solution. Japan and Britain are
longstanding supporters of the IMF and stand ready to play our
part in the global effort if certain conditions are met,"
Osborne and Azumi wrote.
They said they would not support any new funds specific to
the euro zone and said any help must be subject to full IMF
conditions. Moreover, the additional resources should be drawn
from a wide range of countries.
"Crucially, IMF resources cannot be a substitute for further
steps by the euro zone to support its currency. The euro zone
must increase the resources of its firewall so the markets can
be reassured that it can respond to any eventuality," they
added.
The IMF is seeking to more than double its firepower by
raising an extra $600 billion (379 billion pounds) to help
countries deal with the fallout from the debt crisis, but the
plan faces resistance from countries, including the United
States and Canada.
Many countries outside the 17-member euro zone say the
region must first put up more of its own money to contain
contagion, for example by combining the lending abilities of its
two bailout funds, which together would add up to about 750
billion euros of still-uncommitted funds.
Osborne and Azumi also urged their G20 counterparts to
follow through on their commitments to implement financial
regulation reforms.
"We must implement our G20 commitments in an internationally
consistent way, ensuring that the implicit taxpayer guarantee is
eliminated. We need rigorous implementation of the agreement on
minimum standards for bank capital, liquidity and leverage,"
they wrote, singling out over-the-counter derivatives as an area
of concern.
They also reiterated their concern about the impact of the
proposed U.S. Volcker Rule on their government bond markets.
"It could reduce liquidity in non-US sovereign markets,
making it more difficult, costlier and riskier for countries to
issue and distribute debt. At such a vulnerable time in the
sovereign debt markets, it would be the wrong prescription,"
they wrote.
"The rule could also disincentivise foreign companies from
transacting with their U.S. counterparties, reducing market
liquidity and potentially increasing price volatility regarding
financial transactions such as foreign exchange swaps," they
said.
The rule, named after former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul
Volcker, aims to prevent banks from carrying out speculative
trades for their own profit and is designed to stop banks taking
risks with customer deposits.
Canada and the European Union have also expressed concern
about the effect of the rule on sovereign bond markets.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Fiona Shaikh; Editing by Kenneth Barry)