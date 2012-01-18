TOKYO Jan 18 The British and Japanese finance ministers urged Europe to make more efforts to resolve its debt crisis on Wednesday and agreed to seek ways to provide more resources to the IMF to support it at an upcoming G20 meeting, depending on Europe's own efforts, a Japanese official said.

The agreement was made at a meeting between Finance Minister Jun Azumi and his British counterpart George Osborne, the finance ministry official told reporters.

The ministers also shared concern about potential negative impact of the U.S. Volcker Rule on the global economy and financial markets, the official said.

The two sides did not discuss currency issues, he added.

Osborne travelled to China and Japan this week in a drive to attract Asian investment and give a boost to Britain's economy. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Michael Watson)