By Yoko Kubota and Rie Ishiguro

TOKYO, Sept 14 The Japanese government is preparing to compile a fourth extra budget for the fiscal year to March as it scrambles for funds to cover increased welfare and medical spending after the March 11 disaster, a government source said on Wednesday.

The government, fiscally strapped as it struggles with a debt twice the size of its $5 trillion economy, is likely to finance the extra budget by tapping unused allotments for bond interest payments that turned out to be less than expected, avoiding the issuance of fresh bonds, the source said.

The Yomiuri newspaper reported the envisioned fourth extra budget would be worth about 1 trillion to 2 trillion yen ($13-26 billion).

The government is still compiling a third extra budget for the 2011/12 fiscal year, expected to be worth more than 10 trillion yen and submitted for parliamentary passage in October, focused on reconstruction projects in the disaster zone, after two previous emergency budgets for disaster relief worth a combined 6 trillion yen.

It plans to fund the third extra budget by issuing reconstruction bonds and temporarily raising taxes.

The Yomiuri said the fourth extra budget, which Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's government may start compiling as early as November, could fund economic stimulus measures as concerns grow over a global economic slowdown and the euro zone debt crisis.

The government source said the extra budget was designed not as stimulus but to cover shortfalls in previously mandated spending on medical care and welfare that was inflated by the disaster, although the likely amount remained fluid as the government could end up including stimulus measures.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura said the government was not at a stage where it would be thinking about or commenting on a fourth extra budget, as it was now compiling the third extra budget for post-disaster reconstruction.

"We do not have in our mind a fourth extra budget yet," he said.

STRAPPED FINANCES

The third extra budget, originally intended as the primary vehicle to fund projects for rebuilding from the massive March earthquake and tsunami, has been expanded to address the impact of the strong yen, which is clouding the outlook for Japan's export-oriented economy.

About 7 trillion to 8 trillion yen of that budget will be earmarked purely for reconstruction spending, the source said. Of the rest, 2.5 trillion yen will be spent on filling a gap in the government's contribution to the basic national pension program.

Total spending on relief for yen appreciation was not known but the source said there would be overlap with reconstruction spending, including subsidies to help companies build factories in Japan and unemployment benefits.

"The fact that actual reconstruction spending is smaller than the initially expected amount, of more than 10 trillion yen, reflects the continued intense debate over how to finance it and delays in reconstruction," said Hidenori Suezawa, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The government plans 13 trillion yen in total reconstruction spending over five years, in addition to the 6 trillion yen allocated to disaster relief in the this fiscal year's first two emergency budgets.

Noda has said he first wanted to cut wasteful spending and carry out asset sales and other revenue-boosting measures before raising taxes, but his ruling party has yet to form a consensus on funding strategies, which have become a policy hot potato.

While the heavy public debt leaves the government with little fiscal room to manoeuvre, tax hikes are hugely unpopular in Japan, although polls have shown the public is willing to accept temporary increases to pay for rebuilding from the disaster.

Deputy Finance Minister Fumihiko Igarashi said on Tuesday after a government tax panel meeting that spending cuts and asset sales were now expected to raise at least 4 trillion yen in revenue, 1 trillion yen higher than initially planned, easing the need for tax hikes.

The tax panel is expected to finalise multiple tax increase recommendations as early as this week.

The panel plans to lower the corporate tax rate by 5 percentage points to meet a ruling party pledge, before raising it again by 4 percentage points for a limited period of three years to fund rebuilding, the Asahi newspaper reported.

The remaining revenue shortfall will be filled by raising other taxes, mainly the income tax, for a period of five to 15 years, the Asahi reported, without citing sources. ($1 = 76.880 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Edmund Klamann)