* Reconstruction spending Y9.24 trln, including Y2 trln FX
aid
* To fund spending with reconstruction bonds worth Y11.55
trln
* To boost fx intervention fund, special bonds for nuke
compensation
* Govt needs opposition support on reconstruction in split
parliament
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Oct 21 Japan's government approved a $157
billion extra budget on Friday including the issuance of new
bonds to pay for the bulk of the spending on rebuilding from the
March earthquake, paving the way for full-fledged
reconstruction.
The ruling Democrats are negotiating with opposition parties
that control the upper house to secure their support, with the
aim of submitting bills on Oct. 28 and passing them next month,
but they could struggle to get backing for key revenue
provisions.
The 12.1 trillion yen budget earmarks 9.24 trillion yen for
reconstruction spending, including about 2 trillion yen for
subsidies and other measures to help companies cope with a
strong yen and stem moves by firms to shift production abroad.
The extra budget brings the value of all budgets for this
fiscal year to a record 106 trillion yen. It is Japan's
second-biggest extra budget ever after one worth about 14
trillion yen that was compiled in 2009/10 to respond to the
global financial crisis.
With public debt twice the size of Japan's $5 trillion
economy, the government faces a delicate balancing act to pay
for its biggest reconstruction effort since the years after
World War Two without choking off a fragile economic recovery.
"There can be no real reconstruction in stricken areas
without a revival in Japan's economy. W ith this
in mind, we pay heed to the issue of hollowing out of industry
on impacts from the yen's recent excessive rise," the
government said.
The government will boost its war chest for currency
intervention by 15 trillion yen by making tweaks to the state
budget's general rules in the extra budget to raise the
borrowing limit.
Tokyo plans total spending of 19 trillion yen over the next
five years to rebuild the northeast coastal areas devastated by
the March 11 disaster, which includes 6 trillion yen already
passed by parliament in two extra budgets for the year to next
March.
In the third extra budget, the government plans to spend 355
billion yen on steps that include removing and disposing soil
contaminated by the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years,
which was triggered by the magnitude 9.0 quake and huge tsunami.
The government also will expand a framework in the extra
budget to raise a cap on the issuance of special-purpose bonds
from 2 trillion yen to 5 trillion yen to help a newly
established organisation handle compensation to those affected
by the nuclear disaster.
The government will provide local tax grants of 1.66
trillion yen to ease the fiscal burden on the disaster-stricken
local governments and set up a subsidy of another 1.56 trillion
yen to help them carry out reconstruction projects including
land readjustment and mass relocation.
Japan will also spend 2 trillion yen on subsidies to
encourage companies buffeted by a strong yen to keep
factories and jobs in the country.
It will also beef up a credit facility aimed at encouraging
Japanese firms to take advantage of their robust currency to
acquire overseas companies and to buy resource assets.
The yen is close to its all-time high of 75.94 per
dollar hit in mid-August, reducing the value of profits earned
abroad by Japanese firms and making their exports less
competitive.
Since September last year, the government has intervened
twice on its own and once jointly with other Group of Seven rich
nations to cool the yean's gains. But the effects of
intervention have proved short-lived due to Europe's sovereign
debt crisis, which is sending investors into perceived
safe-haven assets such as the Japanese currency.
The bulk of Japan's third extra budget would be funded by
reconstruction bonds worth 11.55 trillion yen, which under an
initial government plan would be redeemed by fiscal 2022/23.
But Seiji Maehara, the policy chief of the Democrats,
proposed on Thursday extending the redemption period for
reconstruction bonds to 15 years in a meeting with his
opposition counterparts who are keen to ease taxpayers' burden.
The government will submit to parliament on Oct. 28 another
bill aimed at raising taxes in items such as corporate and
income taxes, with the proceeds to be used to redeem the bonds.
To limit the tax burden, the government aims for non-tax
revenue or revenue savings of 7 trillion yen or more, largely
through sales of government shares in Japan Tobacco Inc
, energy-related firms and Japan Post.
But some of the planned share sales would require passing
legislation that faces political hurdles, including likely stiff
objections from the Liberal Democrats, the largest opposition.
($1 = 76.780 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)