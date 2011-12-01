(Adds details)

* Finmin Azumi says budget could be around 2 trln yen

* Government won't issue new bonds to fund budget

* Europe's debt crisis puts focus on Japan's high debt

By Shinji Kitamura

TOKYO, Dec 1 Japan's finance minister said on Thursday the government will compile a fourth spending package this fiscal year to help companies cope with a strong yen and floods at factories in Thailand, but the measures will not rely on new bond issuance.

Finance Minister Jun Azumi said the budget, to be compiled by the middle of this month, could be worth around 2 trillion yen but did not provide details on the funding.

The government has been using higher-than-expected tax revenue to fund some extra budgets following a record earthquake and nuclear disaster in March and is likely to do so again for its fourth package as it tries to bolster the economy without racking up debt.

Limiting new debt issuance is particularly important for Japan because its public debt burden is the worst among major economies, and reckless spending could lead investors to push up borrowing costs, similar to soaring yields sweeping through debt-ridden Europe.

The Finance Ministry spent a record 9.09 trillion yen in currency intervention in the month to Nov. 28, as it tried to stem the yen's rise, which hurts the export-dependent economy.

The government has also launched tax breaks and subsidies for some exporters to try to protect jobs, but some economists say the impact may not be that large.

There may also be questions about whether a fourth extra budget around 2 trillion yen can have a significant impact for an economy worth 543 trillion yen, highlighting how difficult it is to keep Japan's economic recovery on track after the March disaster. (Writing by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)