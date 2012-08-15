TOKYO Aug 15 Japan's government will keep its general spending cap at 71 trillion yen ($901.13 billion) for the fiscal year starting April 2013, Kyodo news agency reported, citing a draft budget request guideline.

Non-debt servicing spending at 71 trillion yen is the same level as the current fiscal year and Kyodo said the government will allocate up to 2 trillion yen to economic growth strategy.

The total amount of the budget for the next fiscal year is expected to be more than 90 trillion yen, the report said.

The Japanese government has focused its renewal plan on the green energy, medical and farm sectors to revive the economy which has struggled with a strong yen and a global slowdown.

The budget request guideline is expected to be approved by the Cabinet meeting on Friday, the report said.

Ministries can request up to 4 trillion yen to fund policies for the economic growth strategy, and the finance ministry will cut the amount to 1 trillion yen to 2 trillion yen, Kyodo said.