TOKYO, April 9 Japan's parliament passed on
Thursday a record $801 billion budget for the fiscal year which
started on April 1 that reduces new borrowing for a third year
in a bid to balance the need for economic growth with fiscal
discipline.
The vote on the 96.34 trillion yen ($800.96 billion)
general-account budget, the third since Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe took power in late 2012, was delayed until after the start
of the fiscal year due to a general election held late last
year.
Japan's parliament had previously approved a short-term
budget to make sure there were no disruptions to government
spending before the full budget passed.
The budget spiralled to the biggest to date as welfare
spending jumped to a record 31.53 trillion yen, due to the cost
of caring for Japan's rapidly ageing population.
Defence spending also hit a record, of 4.98 trillion yen,
reflecting Abe's ambition to counter China's rising military
might.
Abe's government could face pressure to cut spending in the
future because the public debt burden is more than twice the
size of its $5 trillion economy, the industrial world's heaviest
burden.
($1 = 120.28 yen)
