TOKYO, Sept 14 The Japanese government is considering the compilation of a fourth extra budget for this fiscal year to March of about 1 to 2 trillion yen ($13-26 billion), the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday without citing a source.

The extra budget, which the government may start compiling as early as in November, could provide funding for additional economic steps because concerns are growing over a global economic slowdown and the euro zone debt crisis, the Yomiuri said.

The budget, which may also include funding for rebuilding from a recent storm that hit western Japan, will be funded from extra money that was set aside for bond interest payments that turned out to be lower than expected, the Yomiuri said. ($1 = 76.880 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)