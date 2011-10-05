TOKYO Oct 5 Japan's government ministries have requested a record 98.4686 trillion yen ($1.283 trillion) for the fiscal 2012/13 budget from next April, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday, boosted by demand for spending on reconstruction from the March earthquake and tsunami.

The budget requests topped the previous year's record 96.7 trillion yen as the government allowed ministries to seek an unlimited amount for rebuilding in areas devastated by the magnitude 9.0 quake and deadly tsunami in March, which triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl in 1986.

Of the total amount, reconstruction-related spending requests totalled 3.5051 trillion yen, the ministry said.

The government faces the hard task of trimming the requests by December, when it compiles its initial 2012/13 budget, to keep its self-imposed caps on non-debt servicing spending at 71 trillion yen and new debt issuance at 44 trillion yen, both the same as in the current year. ($1 = 76.710 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)