TOKYO Oct 21 Japan's government approved on Friday a $157 billion extra budget including new bond issuance to pay for the bulk of the spending on rebuilding from the March earthquake, paving the way for full-fledged reconstruction.

The ruling Democrats are negotiating with opposition parties that control the upper house to secure their support, with the aim of submitting bills on Oct. 28 and passing them next month, but they could struggle to get backing for key revenue provisions.

The 12.1 trillion yen ($157 billion) budget earmarks 9.24 trillion yen for reconstruction spending, including about 2 trillion yen for subsidies and other measures to help companies cope with a strong yen and stem moves by firms to shift production abroad.

The extra budget brings the value of all budgets for this fiscal year to a record 106 trillion yen. It is Japan's second biggest extra budget after one worth about 14 trillion yen that was compiled in 2009/10 to respond to the global financial crisis. ($1 = 76.780 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)