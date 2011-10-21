TOKYO Oct 21 Japan's government approved on
Friday a $157 billion extra budget including new bond issuance
to pay for the bulk of the spending on rebuilding from the March
earthquake, paving the way for full-fledged reconstruction.
The ruling Democrats are negotiating with opposition parties
that control the upper house to secure their support, with the
aim of submitting bills on Oct. 28 and passing them next month,
but they could struggle to get backing for key revenue
provisions.
The 12.1 trillion yen ($157 billion) budget
earmarks 9.24 trillion yen for reconstruction spending,
including about 2 trillion yen for subsidies and other measures
to help companies cope with a strong yen and stem moves by firms
to shift production abroad.
The extra budget brings the value of all budgets for this
fiscal year to a record 106 trillion yen. It is Japan's second
biggest extra budget after one worth about 14 trillion yen that
was compiled in 2009/10 to respond to the global financial
crisis.
($1 = 76.780 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)