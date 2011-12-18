TOKYO Dec 19 Japan's government plans to compile a 90 trillion yen ($1.2 trillion) initial budget for the next financial year, down from a record 92.4 trillion yen for this year and marking the first drop in six years, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The budget for the year beginning next April would include 68.4 trillion yen of actual spending, down from 71 trillion yen.

As tax revenue is set to fall short of the planned new bond issuance of 44 trillion yen for a third straight year, the government plans to issue a special type of debt that does not need to be included in the general account budget for financing pension payouts, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 77.7100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)