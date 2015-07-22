TOKYO, July 22 Japan's government said on
Wednesday that it will not achieve its target of returning to a
primary budget surplus in fiscal 2020, suggesting further steps
will be needed to boost revenue and lower spending.
The target is considered an important checkpoint for Japan
as it seeks to reduce a debt/GDP ratio that is the worst in the
industrialised world, with public debt standing at around twice
the size of its economy.
Giving greater priority to bolstering economic growth, Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's leading panel of advisers agreed budget
guidelines on Wednesday that eschew spending cut targets,
raising concerns the government could easily increase fiscal
spending and add to the debt burden.
The Cabinet Office, which helps coordinate economic policy,
said it expects consumer prices to rise more slowly than the
Bank of Japan's 2 percent inflation target in fiscal 2016 due to
declines in oil prices.
It also forecast the primary budget deficit, which excludes
debt servicing costs and income from bond sales, will reach 6.2
trillion yen ($50.15 billion) or 1.0 percent of gross domestic
product in fiscal 2020.
This is better than a previous forecast in February that put
the primary deficit at 1.6 percent of GDP in fiscal 2020, The
improvement reflected recent gains in tax revenue.
However, this still falls short of meeting the goal of
returning to surplus in fiscal 2020.
Consumer prices were forecast to rise 0.6 percent in fiscal
2015, a far slower than the 1.4 percent forecast in February.
The sharp downward revision reflects a collapse in oil prices.
Consumer price inflation is expected to accelerate to 1.6
percent in fiscal 2016, partly as economic growth picks up due
to gains in consumer spending. Still, this is below the previous
forecast of 1.8 percent growth.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has repeatedly said
he sees a high chance of meeting his 2 percent inflation target
in the first half of fiscal 2016, but the Cabinet Office's
forecasts would suggest this is less likely.
Indeed, the Cabinet Office expects inflation to accelerate
to 3.1 percent in fiscal 2017, but this would partly reflect a
sales tax increase scheduled that year.
From fiscal 2018 onwards, the Cabinet Office expects
inflation to stabilise at 2 percent.
($1 = 123.6400 yen)
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)